Letters
LETTERS: Be right neighbourly
Editor:
With White Rock celebrating its 60th, and Canada its 150th since Confederation, wouldn’t it be wonderful if our city council invited our Semiahmoo First Nation neighbours to participate in the celebrations?
They have, after all, been here longer than ‘we’ have.
And they are our neighbours.
Merrill Muttart, White Rock
