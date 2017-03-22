Editor:

I rolled my eyes at another complaint about White Rock beach and the train… or lack of business… or dogs.

All of these are pointless complaints, unless there is a reasonable way to change the outcome.

Never will we see 100 per cent of the residents who will all be happy anyway.

There are many beaches all over the world where a train is located nearby or on the beach. No major company that owns a railroad will move the train just to satisfy a handful of businesses or million-dollar homeowners. The amount of profit loss due to interruptions would cost more than the homes that are on the beach.

There has been loss of smaller, reasonably priced family homes, replaced with monster homes with private infinity pools and hot tubs – well, why would you want to go to the beach?

Quite frankly, that beach is about a five out of 10 for swimming, unless you’re a toddler. Parents now go to the new South Surrey pool, no sunscreen required.

Parking is always full. There is not enough land surrounding the beach to expand without someone losing his or her home.

So what can be done?

Plenty already has.

History has shown the beach itself has its ups and downs and was once known as the safest beach for families with small children, until a pool opened with lifeguards.

Not far from the beach, the new shopping area has high-end shops, food and ample parking next to townhouses and condos that are popping up all along 24 Avenue. Why did they open there and not on the beach? Because you’re sitting poolside, with a cocktail, shopping from your cellphone!

So when you complain, it is only a sign of changing times. Don’t waste your time complaining about parking. Get to know your neighbour with the pool and hot tub, and wait for your Amazon order to be delivered by a drone.

Maybe, its time for Mother Nature to take back the beach.

Susan Martin, Surrey