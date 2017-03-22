- Home
LETTERS: Cut diners some slack
Editor:
I don’t understand why the parking has to be such an issue on the White Rock waterfront.
In any other major city, there is free parking after 6 p.m. so people can dine in peace.
Victoria has free street parking on Sundays – yes, free!
I have often not gone to the beach area because of the parking meters. Just cut us some slack and the people will come back.
Lena Hunter, Surrey
