Editor:

I don’t understand why the parking has to be such an issue on the White Rock waterfront.

In any other major city, there is free parking after 6 p.m. so people can dine in peace.

Victoria has free street parking on Sundays – yes, free!

I have often not gone to the beach area because of the parking meters. Just cut us some slack and the people will come back.

Lena Hunter, Surrey