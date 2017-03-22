- Home
LETTERS: Elections are for the people
Editor:
May 9th election in British Columbia should be of the people of British Columbia, by the people of British Columbia and for the people of British Columbia!
Politicians always seem to miss that last part.
Barry Gaudin, White Rock
