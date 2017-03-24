The Stave West Master Plan is indeed deserving of praise that it is in existence.

The three proposed campgrounds for Stave West are great and exciting news for all Lower Mainland residents, who are being increasingly condensed into a restricted area.

I would like to throw down the challenge to municipalities, Fraser Valley Regional Parks, B.C. Parks, conservationists and First Nations to create a world-class park, similar to Rouge National Urban Park in Ontario, by combining Hayward Lake, Stave River, down to the Fraser River by Silvermere Island, through rural Silverdale and up over Silverhill.

Judging by the available maps of Stave West, I hope the huge acreage allocated for motorized vehicles will not impinge on the equestrian, hiking and camping areas, as dirt bikes are horrendously noisy.

Jeanette Smith,

Mission