Editor: Why do we waste taxpayers’ money on having two sets of government staff to run Langley and the Township, when it could in fact be easily managed by one team?

We could be saving millions of dollars by having one mayor, not two. This is a bureaucratic waste of money at its finest. For goodness sake, Vancouver only has one mayor. What makes Langley so special that we need to have two mayors, two councils, and two separate office buildings?

This is a tremendous waste of taxpayers’ money, which could be put towards other things. Time for some downsizing, and for some common sense.

G. Middleton,

Langley