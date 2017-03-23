  • Connect with Us

Letters

Letter: Why is Township growth not paying for itself?

  •  posted Mar 23, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Editor: Re:  Township council approves 3.99 percent tax hike (the Times, March 17)

There is nothing wrong with the 1.95 per cent base rate, but I question the need for an additional 2.04 per cent rate hike for additional items for infrastructure, such as facilities, transportation, parks and road paving; plus paying for the hiring of new protective services staff and bylaw officer?

There has been tremendous residential and industrial development and growth in Langley over the past couple of the years, therefore the extra taxes on the new condos, single homes and businesses should provide the taxes for this additional growth.

Why are past taxpayers not only paying for their fair share of the taxes, but subsidizing the new development?

Bruce Bried,

Langley

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...