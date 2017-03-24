Editor: Healthcare in this country is under much stress these days, with unacceptable waits for service, patients admitted into hospital corridors and hallways and inadequate emergency and ambulance service, not enough doctors, nurses, etc.

It is my understanding that Canada is ranked number 28 in the world for healthcare service; yet we pay the most, per capita, of all those same countries in this world.

And despite the above, all levels of government — federal, provincial and municipal — are making much of this opioid crisis amongst drug users in this country.

This when a drug user intentionally injects a known dangerous substance into his/her body and is well aware of its dangers, in particular with fentanyl. Some drug users prefer to call themselves “recreational users,” in an attempt to minimize their irresponsible acts. The fact is that they are drug users.

It appears that all levels of government have found and are providing more funds to address this so-called crisis.

And yet other, legitimate, healthcare users continue to suffer with the inadequate health care system.

I am writing as a senior — one who has paid “big bucks” throughout his working career, since the Canada Health Act came into effect in 1967 — more dollars than have most drug users paid.

We were promised throughout that healthcare would be available when needed.

But it seems, through political meddling and mismanagement, healthcare in this country has diminished substantially. And yet all levels of government are able to find extra funds for drug users. Go figure.

Gord Weitzel,

Langley