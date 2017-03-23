To the Editor,

Myself and many other property owners in Port Alberni have several concerns with the mayor and city council and their lack of transparency, prioritization, and timing of city projects.

While our infrastructure crumbles monies are being wasted on McLean Mill, studies, replacing an engineer (while we could contract one out and save), correcting past engineering blunders, projects over budget, over set time frame, constantly observing city vehicles with two employees just driving around seeming aimlessly, an asphalt patching truck in motion all year round. The city requests proposals for designated areas when they have already been slated for a project.

As the late Richard Berg said in a March 2015 publication: “(The) mill isn’t a significant tourist attraction to break close to even.” I could never figure out why we paid more than one full-time employee there year-round when the mill was only active during the summer months.

Perhaps the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District should get on the band wagon and apply for the appropriate grants.

J.A. Dore,

Port Alberni

To the Editor,

Re: Too many thrift stores in Uptown?, Editorial, March 7.

How do you expect to get more high end stores uptown? How do you expect to change the zoning to restrict thrift stores or any stores to a defined amount? Is it possible the high amount of thrift stores uptown is more a reflection of the state of the economy in Port Alberni?

It is all well and fine to suggest that there should be a better mix of businesses uptown. But unless they can be assured of making money in an area that has lost a great deal of traffic with the closing of Zellers, how do you plan to entice businesses to move uptown?

Sharon Gowan,

Port Alberni



