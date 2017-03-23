Re: Goose trail safety a complex issue (Gazette, March 17).

For over 2000 years, humans have been hurting humans. You would think by now that we would be more civilized, but the crimes continue.

Lighting up the Galloping Goose trail is not the answer. It is just too long and would be way too costly.

Plus, in the forested, non lived-in areas, it would just give attackers a better view of when potential victims are arriving. There are not enough police to patrol every lane, trail, path, etc., in the western communities.

Security cameras are unable to stop the crime before it starts, cannot arrest suspects, and just record the crime as it is happening.

They maybe can identify the attacker, but the damage is often already done.

Taking risks: Does anyone think that going for a jog, in total darkness, by yourself, on a mostly uninhabited, forest shrouded trail, is risky?

Is it any different than someone who decides to ride a bicycle on the edge of the Trans Canada highway, at night, no lights or reflectors on the bike, wearing dark clothing and no helmet?

Or someone who decides to drive up the Malahat in a snow blizzard, with summer tires?

Should we heed the warnings of family, friends, police and the media about taking risks like these or will we wake up in the hospital, with a life-altering physical and/or mental condition?

People just have to ask themselves, “Do I feel lucky?”

Ken Levert

Langford