Letters
LETTERS: Sidney's passenger ferry service
Re: Sidney passenger ferry service.
The Town of Sidney should not be spending taxpayer’s money on a feasibility study into a Sidney to Gulf Islands ferry service as any potential ferry operator should be doing their own feasibility study.
The town could, at minimal cost, issue a Request for Proposals soliciting interest from potential ferry operators. Doing a feasibility study first would suggest the town is interested in operating such a service.
I certainly hope not!
Christopher Clack, Sidney
