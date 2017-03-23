Re: Sidney passenger ferry service.

The Town of Sidney should not be spending taxpayer’s money on a feasibility study into a Sidney to Gulf Islands ferry service as any potential ferry operator should be doing their own feasibility study.

The town could, at minimal cost, issue a Request for Proposals soliciting interest from potential ferry operators. Doing a feasibility study first would suggest the town is interested in operating such a service.

I certainly hope not!

Christopher Clack, Sidney