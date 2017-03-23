Dear Editor,

This is an open letter to:

Premier Christy Clark, Langley City’s Mayor Ted Schaffer, Langley Township’s Mayor Jack Froese, and Fraser Health.

I am writing this letter in hope that speaking up will drive change in my community, the Lower Mainland and the province. I live in Langley City, and am a stay at home mom with twin boys who are two years old. I am tired of homeless people and drug addicts sleeping in the children’s section of the Timms Community Center library. I’m tired of taking my boys into the bathroom of the community center and seeing people sitting on the floor of the stalls with their belongings scattered all around the floor and the needle disposal box always being full.

On December 15th, 2016, there was an interview on CBC Radio speaking about the fentanyl crisis. Tanya Campbell, an ER nurse at Saint Paul’s Hospital, stated that the same drug addict came into the hospital seven times in one day to be revived from an overdose. This is such a waste of resources. This type of person needs rehabilitation. My suggestion?

Strengthen the laws. I was under the impression that selling, possessing and using narcotics was illegal. The people who need help the most do not work to support their habit. They steal, panhandle and sell their bodies. All illegal, right? Take the repeated burden of these chronic offenders off the police force and into mental health/rehab facilities where they belong.

Close Insite and open Riverview. Make rehab and mental health treatment available to anyone who needs it and mandatory for re-offenders who clog up our healthcare system. Instead of investing in training for police and ambulance to deal with these sick people, invest in treatment centers. The police have enough to deal with.

I understand that this is a very big problem all throughout the Lower Mainland and beyond.

Why are my husband’s hard-earned tax dollars going towards keeping these people high? Why are we supporting these people to use street drugs? These people cannot stop using drugs by themselves. Please work to help these people into treatment. Keeping them high doesn’t get them off the street, back to work or into housing. I support Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart’s wish to open Riverview again to help these people.

Leanne Demuth

Langley City