- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Aim for new location for gun range
When are they going to move or close the Henry shooting range?
It is at worse an intrusion, or at best an annoyance to the growing population of the Parksville area. Who wants to listen to that going on for most of the day?
It needs to be relocated now, to a remote area, and in the interim its use limited to a few afternoons a week.
Give us a break, seriously.
Kenneth Rehill
Parksville
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.