Editor: Re: Why doesn’t Canada adopt a proportional vote system?(the Times, March 15).

The answer to your question: Only the party in power, the Liberals, can change the voting system.

They know that in a proportional voting system they would never be elected again.

If you look at countries that have changed to the PR system, the old parties are out and new more socialized and progressive parties are in, because they were elected by the people for the people using a system where every vote had value and could not be ignored.

In Canada, we keep switching back and forth between the two old parties, expecting change. That is a sign of insanity.

We are long overdue for a voting system change, so Canada can move ahead and catch up to where we use to be.

In news I hear we are 23rd in the world in education. That is pathetic.

We no longer manufacture much of anything. Our government let the auto pact slip away.

The saw mills that once lined the banks of the Fraser River are all gone. Now we ship our logs to sawmills in Asia.

We no longer have a Canadian economy, but are being dragged around by the crappy world economy.

We appear to do well with NAFTA, but in reality NAFTA only lets the US play Canada against Mexico for US trade.

Guess who wins on this one? By the way, Canada will pay out about $5 billion in law suits under NAFTA.

And if that’s not all.

We still have Daylight Saving Time, and that is so archaic.

John Winter,

Langley