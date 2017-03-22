U.S. Declaration of Independence.

Editor, The News:

With the next election comes the defence of the NDP letters.

They advocate big government, denigrate free enterprise and entrepreneurship.

Corporate taxes are, next to income tax, the largest source of government revenue.

If there were no corporations, there would be a big drop in social aids and bigger personal taxes.

A free enterprise system creates jobs, wealth and taxes that benefits society, not depend on taxpayers for them.

For every complaint there is of wanting government to do more, there is complaints about excesses of government.

But the more power the more fraud and greed.

We only have to look to communists regimes for evidence of this fact. Leaders are just as subject to bad influences as corporate executives.

Lord Acton said: “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupt absolutely.”

He was referring to kings and popes, not business.

The NDP discourages individual, free choice, personal responsibility.

The principle author of the U.S. Declaration of Independence and third president of the U.S., Thomas Jefferson said: “the government is best which govern least because it’s citizens discipline themselves.”

Cherryl Katnich

Maple Ridge