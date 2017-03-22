Author and environmental activist is concerned about pump's effects on fish.

Editor, The News:

Re: Funding for Pitt polder pump station (The News, March 15).

Wow, that changed fast, Mayor John Becker.

It was announced at city hall that the pump station in question was going to be fish friendly.

Both MLAs, the minister of defence and my friend, Jack Emberly, were present when it was announced.

Even Watershed Watch was excited to hear this.

So now that Mayor Becker says it’s not going to be fish friendly, what’s he gonna do with the extra money at hand?

And as far as saying the pump will benefit the farming families, are you kidding me, mayor?

There’s only two farmers out there on the system and one of them is the Aquilini family.

Scott Magri

Pitt Meadows