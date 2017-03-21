When marijuana is legalized for distribution and sale it will be tightly regulated and controlled and the places that are selling it now will, in all probability, not be legally allowed to in the future.

The ones currently selling marijuana are not only operating outside the law, but are doing so at the expense of the rest of the business community because they are not paying appropriate contributions to the government in the way of federal and provincial taxes. And I’m not talking just about PST & GST.

There are more taxes than that on alcohol before it gets on store shelves and I would assume marijuana will be taxed similarly. Current sellers are getting rich at everyone else’s expense. Any business selling a product that is illegal should be charged and dealt with by the courts accordingly.

John Alexander

Coombs