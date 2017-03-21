Re: Question of the week, March 7

We took your question of the day and were very surprised to find that Paramedics were not under the umbrella of Essential Services like firemen and policemen.

That is the question that should be asked at every Candidates Electoral Meetings. The second question is why they have not already been designated an Essential Service by the Liberal government over the last 15 years of their majority reign?

What is more likely to end your life, a motor vehicle accident, a heart attack, a burning building or a physical threat? Each can terminate your well being and life and so should get the same status of importance. Everyone should insist that this status for paramedics is ensured now — not maybe next year.

Now is the time to get a final commitment from candidates to ensure this is done. Every senior must get out and sign the request for change.

Robert Tritschler

Parksville