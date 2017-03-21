“Wayfinding” street signs that direct visitors to community attractions are springing up in many places around the province. Now Parksville’s council is considering supporting a proposal by the Parksville Downtown Business Association to put in a couple of dozen wayfinding street signs costing $210,000 of our tax dollars .

The signs are intended to encourage pedestrians who are already in the downtown core to visit commercial attractions, tourist services, and other facilities that are located within the PDBA.

Residents already know what facilities exist within the five block radius that is the PDBA. Why, then, should we be expected to pay for signs that are primarily meant to show tourists the location of local businesses where they can spend their money? In communities such as Peachland, businesses that stand to profit from wayfinding signs pay for them.

Surely the $210,000 would be better used to enhance the city’s streetscapes for the benefit of residents and tourists alike. We don’t have go far to find an example of good urban design. Qualicum’s attractive and pedestrian-friendly downtown core is a case in point. The town also keeps signage to a minimum.

If you disagree with paying for signs that would add unnecessary clutter to Parksville’s downtown streets — those bordered by Highway 19A, MacMillan, Jensen, and McVickers — let council know before they go ahead and approve this costly scheme.

Valerie Dare

Parksville