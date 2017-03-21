- Home
Council listening to small minority
It is becoming apparent that Saanich council is only listening to a small but very noisy minority of its residents, and not to the taxpayers who are footing the bill.
Recent moves against growing the tax base while still increasing spending is not the way forward. We need a tax revolt in Saanich, and voting out the current council members en masse would be a good place to start.
H.W. Unger
Saanich
