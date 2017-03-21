The B.C. Liberals have said that if re-elected they are going to green light Uber the ride-sharing company.

I encourage the thousands of voters that will be impacted by this, taxi drivers and their respective families included, to vote for a government that believes in a fair playing field.

There must not be preferential treatment and the same rules must apply to all.

With this age of competition it is critical that we ask for fairness and transparency in all major decisions made by our government.

Rachel McDonnell

Victoria