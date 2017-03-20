Re: Collector car plate program expands, Oak Bay News, March 15

ICBC has expanded the collector car program according to the Provincial News report in Wednesday’s News.

What is not mentioned is that any vehicle applying for collector plate status must be in mint condition. Your neighbour’s 1974 Dodge Caravan will comply as long as it is pristine.

One point which bothers me and many others is that ICBC is considers newly built replica vehicles as collectors. It bothers me because I drive a 66-year-old vehicle in top mechanical condition, with no rust or body damage but because the paint is flawed or scratched, ICBC will not consider my vehicle as a collector.

If I decided to build a replica of my vehicle using all new parts including the body, ICBC would gladly call it a collector vehicle although it could be six months old. Where is the collector car in this instance?

William Jesse

Oak Bay