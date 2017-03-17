Crews clear snow from the Alex Fraser Bridge. Letter-writer Hanif Patel says cities need to better-prepare for future weather.

Editor:

Re: $1m to clear ice from bridge, March 8.

Snow-related maintenance on the Alex Fraser Bridge cost $1 million and Port Mann Bridge cost an additional $4 million, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

It is a petrifying expenditure for the government coffers to maintain safety and prevent accidents on the bridge.

Government can spend millions of dollars for snow removal on bridges. It is also equally important to remove snow from the city streets. But a surprising matter is that no announcement has been made as to what will be the future plan undertaken to keep cities clean during snowstorms.

In the past winter, we had a record-high snowfall of the season. People experienced unforgettable obstacles due to treacherous conditions.

For the sake of public safety it will be worthwhile to invest some money on snow-removal equipment.

It is important our authority consider to take some precautionary measures.

Hanif A. Patel, Surrey