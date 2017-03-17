Editor:

Re: Not quite the silent treatment, March 8 letters.

Give your head a shake, indeed! First off, the weather on the weekend of Feb. 3-5 was not ‘poor’, it was horrendous. Driving was treacherous, and most of the hillside streets in White Rock were closed due to the hazardous conditions.

How do I know this? My husband and I planned to go to a fundraiser in Cloverdale on the 3rd. We were going to carpool with another couple. They were stuck in traffic on the highway, because of the weather and multiple accidents.

We had already paid for our tickets and were looking forward to a night out, so we decided to give it a go to get there. All the streets going up the hill, off the beach, were closed. That would mean everyone who lives on the hillside was either trapped in their homes that night or not able to drive home.

We were going to take Marine Drive to 176th. When we got to Maple Street, there was the C52 bus, sitting in the oncoming lane. It had slid down the hill, crossed both lanes of traffic on Marine and slammed into the curb, ripping out some undercarriage.

That is when we decided to go home and see what is on Netflix.

Not exactly ‘poor’ weather conditions. It is unfortunate that the mayor did not take the time to sugar-coat his reply to you, he had things to do, like scramble to get streets open so people could get home/out of their homes.

That pesky backhoe was scooping sand to spread on the streets so no one was injured or died trying to get home that night, sorry, not sorry. Those backup alarms are there for a reason, it is called WorkSafeBC. Those picky fools insist on workplace safety, so employees don’t get run over while doing their job.

Personally, I am astonished that you bought a house next to a city works yard, and are complaining about the operational noise from a city works yard. You didn’t see that coming? There is a reason you bought that house at a reduced price, it is called location.

Karilin Hahn, White Rock