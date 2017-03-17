Editor:

The people of British Columbia are looking for the right balance between protecting the environment and a good way of life.

We are truly blessed to have a province where we can call it “the most beautiful place on Earth.” We have wildlife that is equal in beauty, strength and speed to anything you will find on the planet. We have some of the cleanest air and water, along with some of the richest soil in the world to grow our food.

We have the resources that have built the foundation of our way of life. Resources that created industries like forestry, mining, fishing, and oil and gas. The good-paying direct and indirect jobs that were developed by these industries allow workers to become consumers, in turn creating more employment in the service industry.

All these industries have created taxpayers who support the public services that give us our way of life. Services like education, medical, public safety, welfare, public utilities and transportation services.

With the coming election this spring, I am sure pipelines into the Lower Mainland will be a hot topic along with jobs.

People who support the pipeline will talk about the jobs that will be created and the people who do not support the pipeline will talk about the loss of environment due to a spill.

Meanwhile, we have proposals from B.C. investors who want to create the cleanest state-of-the-art upgrading and refining site in the world near Kitimat. The proposals will create good-paying jobs during the development, operation and maintenance over the life of the plant supporting our way of life.

The proposals are a solution to protecting environment and our way of life. With the coming election, is it not time the BC Liberals, BC NDP and BC Greens address them as a good balance?

Richard MacIntosh, Surrey