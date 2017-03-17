- Home
LETTERS: Honestly appreciated
Editor:
Honesty still abounds on the Peninsula. Last Friday, I left my purse in a shopping cart at the Ocean Park Safeway. I returned to Safeway, heart in my throat, and found to my relief that my purse, fully intact, had been turned in.
My deepest gratitude to the honest person who handed in my purse. Thank you so very much.
Gerda Barwieck, Surrey
