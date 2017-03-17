Editor:

I have been following the struggles of the businesses and the City of White Rock. It is kind of like watching blind puppies learn to walk. They just keep hitting their heads against walls because they need to open their eyes and their world will become clearer.

I suggest that these individuals take a walk to Crescent Beach. And they will see all the people down there, enjoying the beautiful beach setting and getting exercise. These people are also stopping in the coffee shops and restaurants for lunch or dinner; enjoying the natural setting and spending money while there.

But there is one significant difference if you look at Crescent Beach and then look at White Rock Promenade. They are walking with their dogs! Because they are allowed to. And anyone with a dog knows that you spend as much time as you can with this very important activity, and try to almost every day. It is good for you as well as your dog.

But you cannot do that at White Rock Beach.

So what does a dog owner do? You get up and think, I would love to take my dog for a walk and meet my friends for a coffee and or lunch, or like I did last Friday night, but for dinner. We considered White Rock as it was a lovely evening. But we said NO! Because we could not take our dogs. We went to Crescent Beach, parked for free (another big problem at White Rock), walked our pups along the gorgeous promenade and watched the sun go down. Then we brought our pups back to our cars, and headed into one of their lovely local restaurants and had a great dinner.

Crescent Beach businesses promote the dog walkers. They put out water bowls for the pups to drink. They have outside areas where you can sit and tie up your dog while the sun shines down on you and your friends enjoying a latte and good company. They have their eyes open down there.

And Crescent Beach is not the only municipality or city in the Lower Mainland that has figured this out. Go down to Yaletown or Port Moody and look at all the people enjoying the local businesses that have become dog-friendly environments. And go to Europe where they have been practising it for centuries.

Dog ownership has exploded over the past 10 years. And it is a trend that is continuing. So White Rock’s regressive ban on dogs on the promenade walk is old news. And a whole demographic is being left out.

Get with the program down there, open up your eyes and you will see a heck of a lot more of us enjoying your beach and restaurants and coffee shops and stores. And hey, a smart business person might even take advantage of that progressive idea and open a dog/pet store/coffee shop that caters to us! See what can grow?

Pamela Postle, Surrey