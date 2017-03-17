Paramedics transport injured paraglider Paul Harvey to a waiting air ambulance last Wednesday. Harvey's sister says her brother's survival is 'a miracle.'

Editor:

Re: Paraglider expected to walk again, March 8.

I’m confused. A thrill-seeker, well-aware of the risks, follows his bliss. It doesn’t go well, and ends in a disaster of his own making.

Don’t misunderstand. I have great admiration for people who have the nerve to take such risks.

What I don’t understand is the bystanders who take it upon themselves to criticize the enormous courage of the first-responders, be they volunteer or professional, for being too slow.

Kudos to BC Emergency Health Services executive vice-president Linda Lupini for her support of the crew.

I don’t know who witness Mark Hinkson is, or what his agenda may be, but I hope that if he ever runs into trouble, he gets the same aid given to paraglider Paul Harvey.

Meantime, good on you –firefighters, police and paramedics. I’m glad you live in my world.

Also, my best wishes to Mr. Harvey for recovery from his injuries – it may take more than chicken soup.

Katherine Booth, Surrey