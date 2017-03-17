Editor:

Over the past three years, I have tried unsuccessfully to have correct speed signage posted in our city.

The best example governs traffic eastbound in the 14100-block of Marine Drive. The engineering department for the City of White Rock and the RCMP commander were contacted about this issue but to date, no one has called me back.

So, when my wife renewed her licence, she picked up a copy of the ICBC publication Learn to Drive Smart for new drivers.

On page 30 of the booklet, we find a section called ‘Regulatory Signs.’ It states that white signs set the maximum legal speed and yellow signs are ‘Advisory Signs.’

So what does that make the regulatory signage eastbound on Marine Drive: one white illuminated sign and a traditional speed limit sign? The traditional white sign indicates the speed is 30 km/h and the white sign that is illuminated fluctuates with the speed of the oncoming vehicles.

At night time, a driver will only see the illuminated sign, not necessarily the correct regulatory sign or speed limit.

Whoever is spending taxpayer funds on speed signs needs to ensure that the correct signage is in place.

Confusion cannot prevail, and trying to attract the attention of the engineering department and the RCMP is like trying to pull a Buick uphill in a gravel parking lot.

This leaves me pondering how a provincial court judge would decide on a disputed ticket.

Ron Eves, White Rock