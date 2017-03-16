John Bird was a much beloved volunteer for parent advisory councils in Greater Victoria and B.C.

I am writing in response to the sad news of the loss of former Victoria Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils president John Bird.

How ironic that this publication of John’s extraordinary contributions arrived on International Women’s Day (March 8).

I have had the privilege of working alongside of John on numerous non-profit associations, agencies and school parent advisory councils. His humour, intelligence and core belief in the next generation’s capabilities shone through all that he engaged in, whether this be through education, or raising awareness about our collective intrinsic values as human beings.

John Bird was a firm believer in women’s rights, in the power of the individual and in the full “social capital” we can become. Such a core loss to not only the Greater Victoria community, but to the province, as well.

Ann Auld

Saanich