To the Editor,

I’m writing about the increasing number of shopping carts I’m seeing dumped around town, as well as other garbage.

My husband and I did a quick walk around Dry Creek the other day. Between 10th Avenue and Fifth Avenue alone, we saw at least eight shopping carts down there (including one recently pushed off the northern edge and streaming garbage all the way down).

There is also garbage all over the place down there.

I know that it’s a nasty job, but I hope our town will be able to take on the clean-up down there before the spring growth makes it too difficult.

This is one of our town’s central park areas, and it’s becoming too unpleasant to use.

I also hope that our town will start enforcing our littering and dumping laws more, as well as dealing with what seems to be an increasing amount of shopping cart theft. Start pressing charges!

We are beginning to look more like some of the third-world countries I’ve visited than like beautiful British Columbia.

Not good for tourism, not good for the wildlife, and not good for residents either.

Jacqueline Windh,

Port Alberni