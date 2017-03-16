Editor: I attended the recent Brookswood Open House on March 7.

After reviewing all of the concepts, one thing of concern that stuck out to me was the amount of ‘Estate Lots’ (half acre) contained in Concept A and C; more than one third in both concepts is slated for ‘Estate Lots,’ which is more than any other land use.

I am a strong proponent in maintaining the character, beauty and neighbourhood feel of Brookswood as a whole, and the use of any apartments or townhomes should be very limited, if any at all.

Conversely, having gigantic High Point-style mansions on estate lots would do nothing to retain the integrity of the existing neighbourhood, and would only attract out-of-town millionaires, doing nothing to solve the real problem of housing affordability in Brookswood, and Langley as a whole.

Currently, the average home price in Brookswood is $930,000, which is the highest for any urban area of Langley.

Moreover, current prices of similar half-acre lots on MLS are nearly $2 million.

I do not know of any local Langley doctor or lawyer who could afford these types of homes, let alone a first time homebuyer or local Langley family.

Furthermore, the Township of Langley supported numerous applications to remove precious farmland from the ALR to accommodate further residential and industrial growth.

I find it hypocritical to ask for land to be exempted for growth, when non-ALR land slated for development is being wasted in mega mansions for the ultra wealthy to have backyard pools, patios and putting greens.

I believe there should be a uniform lot size of no more than 5,000 square feet.

This will allow for much more affordable lots and a better use of land that is vastly dwindling in supply, while keeping a community feel.

I find it troubling that Township planning staff would earmark the majority of land for mega homes on mega lots, which the vast majority, if not 99 per cent, of the community cannot afford, or even relate to.

Ray Stewart,

Brookswood