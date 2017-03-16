- Home
Letter: Ready to leave the Canadian Federation of Students
Students in a classroom.
Students at Selkirk College are members of our local students’ union, the Selkirk College Students’ Union, and a national student group called the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS).
Our Students’ Union is seeking to exit this national student groups for several reasons, and I couldn’t agree more.
The Canadian Federation of Students is a troubled organisation that has a history of suing students, ineffective political campaigns, and services we don’t use. For the thousands of dollars we spend on CFS every year, it just isn’t worth it.
When it comes time to vote on CFS this month, I will be voting to leave it.
Reid Wigen
Selkirk College student
