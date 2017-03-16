  • Connect with Us

Letter: Ready to leave the Canadian Federation of Students

Students in a classroom. - Wikipedia
Students in a classroom.
— image credit: Wikipedia
  • by  Contributed - Castlegar News
  • Castlegar posted Mar 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM— updated Mar 16, 2017 at 11:30 AM

Students at Selkirk College are members of our local students’ union, the Selkirk College Students’ Union, and a national student group called the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS).

Our Students’ Union is seeking to exit this national student groups for several reasons, and I couldn’t agree more.

The Canadian Federation of Students is a troubled organisation that has a history of suing students, ineffective political campaigns, and services we don’t use. For the thousands of dollars we spend on CFS every year, it just isn’t worth it.

When it comes time to vote on CFS this month, I will be voting to leave it.

Reid Wigen

Selkirk College student

