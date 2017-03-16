Dear Editor,

Less than 20 per cent of children under the age of 12 are in regulated child care.

Child care is unaffordable and difficult to find, bringing down what can be future economic growth in BC.

Many women can’t afford childcare or can only take low paying part time jobs.

Many women are trapped in poverty or financial dependence and inequality. We have the second highest child poverty rates in this country. We need a government that will invest in its children, the Liberal record in areas relating to kids has been shameful!

The $10 a day care is not only realistic but will help promote women’s equality, affordability for families, and better education and wages for early childhood providers.

Niovi Patsicakus, Cloverdale

Educators underpaid

As an early childhood educator and a mother of two children, we need to see more child care spaces become available in B.C. with a higher wage for all educators!

We go to school for 2-4 years to be trained and make on average a few dollars over minimum wage! Unacceptable!

Michelle Bergen, Walnut Grove