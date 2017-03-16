I would like to take this opportunity, as the Langley Area Coordinator for the 2017 Metro Vancouver Homeless Count, to express my sincere gratitude to all that were involved in the 2-day event and I would also like to extend my appreciation for the collaborative effort involving the outreach community, Gateway of Hope and faith-based community that highlighted the cohesive nature of the caring community.

On March 7 & 8 dozens of volunteers donned yellow buttons and headed out to the streets, parks, camps and less travelled areas asking individuals to take part in a survey that is aimed to take a snapshot of what homelessness looks like in our community both in our shelter and on the street. Dozens of others worked or volunteered in different ways in order to make the Count a success. From the Connect Event held at the Aldergrove Vineyard to the morning and evening offering at the Langley Vineyard and the community meal at Gateway of Hope many in our community of Langley, homeless or not, were able to access meals, socialize and be part of a regional event.

I would also like to pass along my gratitude to all of those who took the time to speak to the volunteers for without your participation we can?t learn about the causes of homelessness nor can we accurately develop solutions towards helping find paths off of the streets. I look forward to the release of the 2017 Homeless Count Report in early April. Thank you to all for your desire to be involved, your time and your compassion.

Kiernan Hillan, Langley