Letter: Council should follow its own policy
I am responding to the letter by John Herbert in the Oak Bay News “Your View” section date Feb. 17, 2017.
I agree completely with Mr. Herbert’s comment about the Abstract Development proposal.
Oak Bay council rejected the rebuilding of Oak Bay Lodge and relegated its valued senior residents to an undesirable and high-traffic area of Victoria.
The present location of Oak Bay Lodge is ideal for residents of the municipality to access their loved ones and as a starting point for field trips, etc. Since council defaulted as usual to lamenting NIMBY groups on the latter issue, I suggest that it maintain its consistency and tradition and reject the Abstract “large” development.
Bill Williams
Oak Bay
