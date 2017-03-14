Editor: The Langley Memorial Hospital Heritage Committee has embarked on an archival project.

Partnering with the Langley Heritage Society, we are gathering mementos and artifacts of our hospital and the people who have been instrumental in its founding and operation.

The committee believes it is important to preserve the history of past generations for the enjoyment and enlightenment of both those of the present and the future.

It is important to remember the citizens of Langley who recognized the need for a hospital in their community — people like Dr. A.O. Rose from whom the LMH Society purchased the land for the first hospital; the men and women who laid the groundwork; the unnamed people who donated time and resources, helped raise funds and who later brought produce of every kind to the back door of the hospital kitchen.

It’s important to remember the LMH Auxiliaries who, this year, celebrate seven decades of giving and serving their hospital and community.

It is important to remember the doctors, nursing staff, technologists and all auxiliary staff, such as ‘orderly and handyman,’ Johnny Farquhar, and others like him. It is important to remember our first administrators — Harry Devine, Stewart Chapman, Richard Holinaty and all who came after.

It is our desire to preserve the memory of people like administrative secretary, Grace Carter who in 1993 recognized, more than anyone, the importance of preserving hospital history. She pulled together the LMH Heritage Committee for the purpose of writing and publishing of the book, The Hospital on the Hill.

We do not want the devotion of people such as Director of Nursing Marion Ward to be forgotten; the contribution of people such as Peggie Young, Iris Mooney, Marge Norman, Gerry Hay, Clara Epp, Carol Young, George Edge, Bob Shaw, Doreen Aitken and so many others.

To name them all would fill a newspaper, but by preserving hospital history the names and contributions of so many of them will not be forgotten.

Our plan is to set up an LMH archives in Michaud House — a heritage home in Langley City — and to have the displays open to the public on specified days. For this to happen, there must be two volunteers on duty whenever the doors are open.

Without the help of the hospital community and the citizens of Langley this project cannot succeed.

If you have artifacts you wish to donate or loan, or if you are interested in volunteering for two or three hours a week or less, please contact Doris at 604-534-3384 or Kate at the LMH Foundation at 604-514-6043. We will be delighted to hear from you.

Doris Riedweg,

Langley