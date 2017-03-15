Owners of local taxi companies have been exploiting customers for decades, yet the B.C. government wants to shovel money to them because their monopoly free ride may disappear due to Uber.

None of them provide proper service – typical of uncompetitive situations, yet they try to block expansion of others, and block new entrants using false claims of service and safety. Cartel companies, their drivers and local politicians ignore that Uber drivers live in the area they service, thus wages and automobile costs are spent here. Meanwhile, companies hypocritically complain that the small profit to Uber goes elsewhere, while their companies benefit from tourism, B.C. taxes and other income sources.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich