Letters
Paramedics are essential and should be respected
Re: Paramedics petition for new status (The NEWS, March 7)
Of course the paramedics should receive essential-service status. They should be respected and treated as the professionals they are.
I have had many ocassions lately to need them and they are incredibly capable and comforting at a time when that is most important. If their services are not considered essential then whose is?
Tove Clarke
Parksville
