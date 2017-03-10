Editor:

Re: Waterfront merchants look for a solution, March 3.

I am writing about the struggle between the City of White Rock and restaurant owners on the beach.

The city does not want to give up its revenue maker, which is understandable. Why not make it so everyone is happy by allowing free parking if you use a restaurant? This method is used in other cities.

I realize there is cost in coming up with a way of making it work with the system that is now in place, but would this not be a win-win for both sides?

Mike Otto, Surrey

• • •

The demographics of local residents has changed.

Many newcomers do not frequent the restaurant businesses but go to their ethnic-background businesses. Also, many homes are empty or have few people in residence for large parts of the year.

Of course, the number one discouragement is paid parking.

Stanley Park’s arts area close to the aquarium in Vancouver is the best example. It used to be that on a weekend, 40 and more showed their wares. Now, just four or five. Same problem – paid parking.

Empty homes and artists’ products not preferred.

A. Lappi, Surrey

• • •

Since it is nearly St. Patrick’s Day – and the woes of the waterfront are in the news – I thought it would be appropriate to send you four verses I composed on the subject in limerick form:

They wonder why east of the pier,

That not enough tourists go near.

The problem to solve,

Would take much resolve,

And a government vision more clear.

The seafront there needs to be planned,

The beach, grass and pier to expand.

Amusements invite

Larger crowds day and night,

While children still play on the sand.

Investment is something required,

So corporate sponsorship hired

Would finance the task

If the government asked,

And the beachfront would never look tired.

They’d make it a brilliant resort,

Where families would flock, for a sort

Of night and day fun

For the old folks and young,

To eat, play and live as they ought.

Peter Clay, Surrey