Editor:

It appears I am one of many taxpayers unable to get a review panel hearing for my property-tax assessment because these are overbooked.

This denial to a hearing has led me to the conclusion that the entire process is at best a charade and at worst a total farce.

The property my wife and purchased in April 2016 is one of three in the same neighbourhood, but our home cost approximately $300,000 less than the other two. There are clear and distinct reasons why our home cost less, including a smaller lot, less living space, location, distance to the water etc.

All of these factors are generally accepted as fundamental to real-estate valuation. However, BC Assessment appraised our home higher than the other two and increased the value of our home 20 per cent above the purchase price while the other two homes were only increased 0.3 per cent. Where is the reason for this, one might ask?

The ‘fair market value’ principle that BC Assessment claims to follow is clearly a myth, because I found no logic or reason to our valuation.

As the review panel hearing process is not available, I made an effort to speak with one of the BC Assessment appraisers. When the young lady eventually called me back two weeks later, she had no specific knowledge of our property but demonstrated great general confidence at answering every question.

According to this expert, one reason why our appraised value is so high relative to the other two homes, despite lower market sale value, is because, in land valuation, “you should know the cost per square foot of smaller properties is higher than larger ones.” Really?

She was also confident the review panel would come to the same conclusion as she did, based on my written submission. And she had a well-rehearsed and convenient opinion to counter every question.

Unfortunately, BC Assessments makes the rules, and the appeals process, when available, places the burden on the property owners to demonstrate a wrong valuation.

The one question the young lady did not answer is how a property difference, such as in my case, could ever be demonstrated.

Whatever the internal BC Assessments process, the is no ‘fair’, there is no ‘market’ and the ‘value’ is arbitrary.

John Bogar, Surrey