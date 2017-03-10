Editor: The City of Langley needs to monitor garbage collection.

Last garbage day (two-can day), Feb. 24, I watched as the garbage swamper picked up my green can, dumped it into my regular garbage can and then emptied the one can into the truck.

If the City is going to require residents to go to the effort to separate green waste from regular garbage, then they need to start monitoring this “pick-up trickery” by the contractor and not waste our hard-earned tax dollars.

Sandy Campbell,

Langley