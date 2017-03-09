Adam Olsen is going to get my vote in this May’s election.

After attending an affordable housing talk put on by the current MLA, I am fairly certain I will not be voting NDP. Mr. Roberts of the Liberals was also in attendance and didn’t have anything to say, so I would have to assume either he is uninformed about the situation or his political bosses have asked him not to speak out, apart from the usual blather from the party.

Olsen gets my nod because in discussion with him, he offered innovative solutions.

Eric Diller, Sidney