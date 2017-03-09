The saga of Woodwynn Farms is enough to make one’s head spin.

There is a great need for programs that teach people rational thinking and sound values for life, which addicts and criminals lack.

Work programs are especially good in my opinion because they teach that there is no free lunch and give the satisfaction that inherently comes from productive effort.

But neighbours have alleged that Woodwynn is not managed well.

Now bureaucrats that council depends too much on will be trying to define what type of housing is movable.

Tents are — as often used in the past for temporary harvesting workers. RVs are, unless they are not run periodically to keep the engine from rusting solid. What used to be called “mobile homes” are — wheels underneath that are rarely used.

I urge municipal councillors to dig and think about the problems.

And perhaps the mayor of Central Saanich could coach Woodwynn staff on the necessity of managing well.

Keith Sketchley, Saanich