Great expectations leading up to the brief meeting of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington last month, resulted in a somewhat anticlimactic damp squib.

Canadian media focused on handshaking techniques, and the photograph of smiling First Daughter Ivanka seated at the Oval Office desk with smiling president and smiling P.M. on either side of her chair. The hapless White House press pecretary referred to our P.M. as Joe Trudeau, proof enough that Canada’s selfie-magnet is no more than an Ordinary Joe Politico in America’s eyes.

Still, when our P.M. got name recognition during the President’s address to Congress a week later, that was enough to convince some parochial Canadian media mavens of another Ottawa-Washington “bromance”.

When two neighbouring countries have leaders of very disparate opinions, personalities and policies, great media attention and speculation is often kindled. Our P.M. was a little boy in 1980 when U.S. President Jimmy Carter said he would welcome “with an open heart, and open arms” those refugees fleeing from Cuban President Fidel Castro’s regime. I was working on ships regularly plying the Straits of Florida in those days, and vividly remember when Castro decided to clear his country of some unwanted dissidents.

As tensions escalated he gave notice that who wished to leave could depart from the port of Mariel, just outside Havana; all manner of small craft manned by Cuban-Americans helped in what became known as the Mariel Boat-Lift. Eventually Castro took advantage of the situation, opening his prisons and mental institutions to send inmates to be cared for by America. President Carter was in the midst of a re-election campaign, which he eventually lost; partly due to voters’ displeasure surrounding his mishandling of the 125,000 Cubans who arrived via Mariel, and the ongoing U.S. Embassy Hostage Crisis in Iran.

An eerily similar situation arises today with illegal immigrants being rounded up and deported from the U.S., and increased tension among undocumented aliens caused by the Muslim travel ban. Increased entries into Emerson, Manitoba, and other unmanned border crossings all along the 49th parallel, have been encouraged by our P.M. echoing word-for-word about Syrians in 2015 what President Carter said about Cubans in 1980. Undocumented aliens will certainly take advantage, and there may be a Mariel-type evacuation revisited, Manitoba-style, as President Trump tries six ways from Sunday to keep election campaign promises regarding his vision of America.

Illegal immigrants not willing to be repatriated to Mexico, Central America, or wherever, could plausibly head north in very large numbers as asylum seekers. Let’s hope municipal, provincial and federal authorities and Canadian Border Services Agency are well prepared for any and all ramifications which may arise, should the trickle turn into a tsunami as weather conditions improve.

Bernie Smith

Parksville