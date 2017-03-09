- Home
Becoming Prime Minister is an achievable goal
Commenting on your March 2 editorial (Acknowledge Women’s Day) suggesting that a girl can grow up to be president of the United States, in the March 7 edition of the paper a letter-writer states “I would have liked to see you write that a girl can grow up to be prime minister of Canada” (Canadian girls can grow up to be Prime Minister).
Well, of course, not only did a Canadian girl grow up to be Prime Minister, but Kim Campbell was born in Port Alberni, right here on the Island! Not that she was the best Prime Minister we have ever had, but at least the glass ceiling was broken.
Allan Q. Shipley
Parksville
