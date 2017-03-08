Dear Editor,

Health care in this country is under much stress these days with unacceptable waits for service, patients admitted into hospital corridors and hallways and inadequate emergency and ambulance service, not enough doctors, etc. It is my understanding that Canada is number twenty-eighth in the world for healthcare service.

And despite the above, all levels of government – federal, provincial and municipal – are making much of this opiate crisis amongst drug users in this country.

This when a drug user intentionally injects a known dangerous substance into his/her body and is well aware of its dangers, in particular with Fentanyl. Some drug users prefer to call themselves “recreational users,” in an attempt to minimize the fact that they are simply “drug users.”

The fact is that it’s an irresponsible act, period. All levels of government have found more funds to address this so-called crisis. And yet, other legitimate health care users continue to suffer.

I am writing as a senior – one who has paid big bucks throughout his working career since the Canada Health Act came into being in 1967 – more than I can say for most drug users.

We were promised throughout that health care would be available when needed. But it seems, through political meddling and mismanagement, healthcare in this country has diminished substantially. And yet all levels of government are able to find extra funds for drug users.

Gord Weitzel

Langley, BC