Dear editor,

I want to send a message that implementing the $10aDay Child Care Plan is one of the most effective ways the B.C. government can promote women's equality in our province.

A new economic study by economist Robert Fairholm highlights the net benefits of this proposed $10aDay Child Care Plan for governments and employers, even in the short-term. It states it will have a significant and positive impact on GPD and create 69,100 jobs, again, even in the short-term.

Women largely carry the burden of B.C.'s child care crisis:

* Fewer than 20 per cent of children under the age of 12 in B.C. have access to a regulated child care space, and many women are unable to enter the paid workforce because they are unable to secure care for their children.

* Women spend approximately twice as many hours as men performing unpaid child care – an average of over 50 hours each week.

* Often they may take part-time or precarious work in order to balance work with care giving.

* The child care crisis leaves many of B.C.'s college- and university-trained early childhood educators (ECEs) — most of whom are women — living in poverty because of low wages.

I see these well educated, compassionate, hard working, wonderful individuals on a regular basis interacting with the children in their care.

Thanks to Robert Fairholm for highlighting the positive outcomes if this plan was implemented.

Our children and their caregivers are our greatest resources. They each deserve more. Please push for change for our B.C. women and their children.

Gail Nasadyk

Comox Valley