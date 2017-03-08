- Home
Even a small raise helps local economy
Dear editor,
Regarding your editorial in the March 2nd edition concerning the minimum wage being raised:
One point that always seems to be forgotten in these discussions is that the increase in pay for minimum wage workers goes right back into the community. When you live paycheque to paycheque any increase in wages gets spent pretty quickly. So while the increase may be a short-term hardship for the business owner it can end up increasing business as many people have that little bit extra to spend.
Mike Mesford
Fanny Bay
