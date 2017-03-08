Dear editor,

We as citizens of Canada assume our Department of National Defence will behave with the highest standards. The DND is a member of the Comox Valley Sewage Commission and cast the deciding vote on where to locate the (Comox 2) sewage pump station.

Why didn't you vote with the Courtenay councillors, when Coun. Eriksson said "our sewage, our problem, why would we locate it in our neighbour's back yard?"

The Comox Valley Sewage Commission decided to locate the Comox pump station 300m outside the town of Comox boundaries. Was our civilian neighbourhood just collateral damage in the DND need for expediency?

Sherry Long

Comox